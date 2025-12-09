One industry, one fight – Video Game Unions Present a United Front Across Western Europe

Game workers everywhere have many problems in common. Our jobs are under threat, we are denied a voice in our workplaces, and policies such as ‘return to office’ and tools like generative AI are being forced upon us, even though they degrade our working conditions.

We demand equity for all and stable careers; free from layoffs, free from the imposition of automated content creation, and free from authoritarian mismanagement.

Multinational companies already operate globally. Game workers already collaborate transnationally. It follows, then, that unions must also organise across borders.

Our unions met in Paris last month. Together, we protested in support of fellow workers fired by Rockstar Games for exercising their legal right to unionise. We shared knowledge, talked about strategies and techniques, and discussed solutions to the challenges we share. More importantly, our working group set out concrete actions for the near future.

From these meetings, one thing became absolutely clear: that together, workers can transform their jobs, their careers, and their lives for the better.

We can do something, and we will.

We vow to increase cooperation between our unions in both the short and long term, and to stay united in front of all that’s going on in our industry and the world.

Organise and fight for your rights!

Coordinadora Sindical del Videojuego – CGT (Spain)

FIOM-CGIL Milan Work Council (Italy)

ver‧di Game Devs Roundtable (Germany)

Game Workers Unite Ireland – FSU (Ireland)

IWGB Game Workers (United Kingdom)

Syndicat des Travailleureuses du Jeu Vidéo (France)