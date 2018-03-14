What is the STJV?

The STJV is an independent union created to defend the moral and economical interests of workers in the video games industry, in a broad sense. We fight together for the respect of our rights, for our emancipation and to make our demands known.

Why an independent union?

In our opinion, the video games industry is specific enough to justify the existence of a specialized union. It encompasses many different types of craft and enough specificities for us to consider that no existing union feels adequate to represent it. However, and even if it is not currently being considered, it is not impossible that the STJV join a federation in the futur if its members choose to .

Who are the workers?

The STJV considers as workers all employees, whatever their contract (CDD, CDI, intermittence…), position or status, but also freelancers whatever their status, as well as any person looking to work in the game industry, whether studying or looking for a job, and former workers, whether retired or something else.

What is the video games industry?

The video games industry is also considered broadly, and is not limited only to video game production: every person employed by a company that publishes, distributes, provides services for and/or creates video games or video game equipment, whatever the type of production of their company (console, PC, mobile, serious games, VR/AR experiences, game engines, marketing services, game consoles, streaming, etc. ), as well as every journalists, streamers, education and research professionals whose job is related to the video game industry can be represented by the STJV.

Do I need to join the STJV to be defended?

The STJV was created to defend all workers who ask for it, and so we do not discriminate between people needing help, members or not. We urge anybody to contact us if they need help or information.

How to join?

You can join us online. The membership process is explained on this page.

Is there a branch in my region?

The STJV’s official address is in Paris but the union has members spread over all the territories administered by the French state, and local groups meeting regularly in the main metropolitan cities. Local groups exist at the initiative of people directly concerned by them, and any member is free to create one in their own region.

How much is the contribution?

Membership contribution is freely chosen, with no minimum value required.

we recommend setting it to 1% of your net salary.

we recommend giving 1% of previous year’s taxable revenue.

As a reminder, you can calculate it this way: taxable revenue = gross revenue x 0.68.

we recommend giving 1% of previous year’s taxable revenue. As a reminder, you can calculate it this way: taxable revenue = gross revenue x 0.68. If your income is more limited, opt for the free contribution and give when you can.

We do not ask for any justification for the type of contribution or for the amount you choose. We trust everyone to participate fairly, according to their ability, to the union’s life.

I just joined up/I am going to join up, what next?

Welcome!

We regularly organise welcome meeting for new members, so that they can discover how the union works and to meet a few other members. They aren’t mandatory, but we’ll see with you for dates and would love to see you there. 🙂