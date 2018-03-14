The “Syndicat des Travailleurs du Jeu Vidéo” aims to constitute a friendship, solidarity and defense pact between all workers of the video games industry.

Why a union?

Up until now, there existed no structure to allow workers of the video games industry to express themselves publicly and collectively. In such a situation, only the point of view of a small fringe of the industry (for example editors or employers) could be heard by society and the government.

Also, associating inside a union facilitates access to help and information, enabling us to defend and improve our working conditions.

What about the employers?

The interests of business owners (employers, shareholders, editors) are already represented by other institutions. And while the interests of owners can sometimes coincide with ours, it would be naive and dangerous to conflate the two. Therefore, the STJV does not represent the interests of people living from the labour of others.

How to act?

To defend our moral and economical interests, the STJV relies on the following elements: