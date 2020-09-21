You will find here a list of the STJV union sections which have been made public, as well as their email adress.

These email adresses are only used to contact union sections inside companies. For any other topic, and to ensure your email isn’t lost, please contact the union through our contact page.

île-de-France

Amplitude Studios : *protected email*

Don’t Nod Entertainment : *protected email*

Kylotonn : *protected email*

Novaquark : *protected email*

Quantic Dream : *protected email*

Sloclap : *protected email*

Spiders : *protected email*

Ubisoft Paris : *protected email*

Virtuos : *protected email*

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Arkane Studios Lyon : *protected email*

Kylotonn : *protected email*

Old Skull Games : *protected email*

Passtech Games : *protected email*

Ubisoft Annecy : *protected email*

Ubisoft Ivory Tower : *protected email*

Virtuos : *protected email*

Hauts-de-France

Ankama : *protected email*

Ludogram : *protected email*

Occitanie

Plug In Digital : *protected email*

Ubisoft Montpellier : *protected email*

Virtuos : *protected email*

Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Evil Empire : *protected email*