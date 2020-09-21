Union sections

You will find here a list of the STJV union sections which have been made public, as well as their email adress.

These email adresses are only used to contact union sections inside companies. For any other topic, and to ensure your email isn’t lost, please contact the union through our contact page.

île-de-France

Amplitude Studios :

Don’t Nod Entertainment :

Kylotonn :

Novaquark :

Quantic Dream :

Sloclap :

Spiders :

Ubisoft Paris :

Virtuos :

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Arkane Studios Lyon :

Kylotonn :

Old Skull Games :

Passtech Games :

Ubisoft Annecy :

Ubisoft Ivory Tower :

Virtuos :

Hauts-de-France

Ankama :

Ludogram :

Occitanie

Plug In Digital :

Ubisoft Montpellier :

Virtuos :

Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Evil Empire :

Ubisoft Bordeaux :