You will find here a list of the STJV union sections which have been made public, as well as their email adress.
These email adresses are only used to contact union sections inside companies. For any other topic, and to ensure your email isn’t lost, please contact the union through our contact page.
île-de-France
Amplitude Studios :
Don’t Nod Entertainment :
Kylotonn :
Novaquark :
Quantic Dream :
Sloclap :
Spiders :
Ubisoft Paris :
Virtuos :
Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Arkane Studios Lyon :
Kylotonn :
Old Skull Games :
Passtech Games :
Ubisoft Annecy :
Ubisoft Ivory Tower :
Virtuos :
Hauts-de-France
Ankama :
Ludogram :
Occitanie
Plug In Digital :
Ubisoft Montpellier :
Virtuos :
Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Evil Empire :
Ubisoft Bordeaux :