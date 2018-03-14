To join the STJV, please fill in the form below then send us your membership contribution. You will receive a confirmation e-mail and your login to access our members’ space as soon as your membership is confirmed, and the membership contribution received. If you do not receive the e-mail, please check your spam folder, and contact us if it isn’t there.

All information transmitted is strictly confidential and for the sole use of the STJV.

Your contribution

Payment for your contribution is possible by transfer. It is valid for the month when it has been received, so it is better to avoid a transfer at the end of the month which might arrive at the beginning of the following month.

The membership is effective as soon as the payment of the first month is received. It is possible to pay for one year with a one-time payment, simply by paying 12 times the amount of the monthly contribution and mentioning this in the case of a transfer (more details below).

Transfers

For transfers, the bank details are the following:

IBAN: FR76 1027 8060 3100 0207 2930 162

BIC: CMCIFR2A

Mention “Cotisation” in the complementary information of the transfer. If the account is not in your name, please add your name too.

If the contribution is yearly instead of monthly, please mention “Cotisation annuelle”.

Finally, if the contribution also covers for a contribution of a previous month, please mention month and year in MM/AA format (mention “09/17” for September 2017).

If you are encountering problems, would like to change your contribution amount or type, or if some of your personal information came to change, do not hesitate to contact us.

What’s next?

We regularly organise welcome meetings to guide new members, in Paris, some other cities or online.

You also have access to our forum. That way you can meet us, get used to how we work and why not start investing yourself in one or more subjects that you find important!

Your personal data is processed by the STJV for the sole purpose of managing your membership and sending you information related to its activity. It will not be communicated to third parties and will be kept for a period of one year after the end of your membership.

In this regard, for legitimate reasons, you have the right to access, rectify, delete and oppose the personal data we store, and you can exercise this right by contacting us via our contact form.