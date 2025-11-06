Union bashing at Rockstar : an injury to one is an injury to all

Last week Rockstar Games, known for the GTA franchise, fired around thirty workers who where members of an IWGB union chat group on Discord. This act of retaliation against unions, unthinkable in the United Kingdom, is as unacceptable as it is pointless. Because nothing will douse workers’ aspirations toward justice, equality and respect.

Unions have always faced repression, the last resort of the weak to try to delay what is bound to happen. But it never stopped us, because our solidarity will always emerge stronger. By trying to silence workers, Rockstar will only strengthen the resolve of those who are demanding their due: shared wealth, decent wages, stable careers and recognition for their work.

The STJV stands with IWGB Game Workers and all workers at Rockstar, and will help any way we can. We demand immediate reintegration for all our fired comrades, in the United Kingdom and in Canada.

An injury to one is an injury to all