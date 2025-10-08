2025 negotiations on wages at Don’t Nod

Demanded since 2023, aborted in 2024 in favor of a layoffs plan (which came as a surprise), the annual mandatory negotiations (Négociations Annuelles Obligatoires or NAO) finally started last summer.

The STJV section at Don’t Nod is proud to announce that they reached an agreement on wages with the company.

Even though there is still much to do at the company to have healthy working conditions, to end the wage and career gap between women and men, and to end psycho-social risks, it is nonetheless a welcome step in the right direction, which we are happy about.

Here is what was agreed :

Wage increases

We obtained a global raise, which benefits low salaries at the company, with a gradual decrease in raise as the salaries get higher, and excludes the top 20% of salaries.

Workers in the first wage decile will get a 1300€ annual raise. The ones in the second decile will get a 1110€ annual raise, and so on up to the fifth to eighth decile which wil get a 775€ annual raise.

On top of that, workers will get individual raises, based on two budgets:

the first one to cover “individual performance”

the second one to (partially) correct the wage gaps in the company

Raising low salaries and reducing wage gaps are priorities for the STJV. It is unacceptable for companies to ask workers to work and live in Paris with barely more than the minimum wage, or that wage gaps between men and women occupying the same position still exist. It is unacceptable that the higher salaries at a company be 10 times higher than the lowest salaries.

“Cadre” status for everyone

We gained the “Cadre” status for all production and administration positions.

This status brings with it important benefits:

higher minimum wages

a better coverage during sick leaves

higher severance packages

recognition of our skills and expertise

It is one of the STJV’s historical demands, which courts regularly agree with.

After Amplitude, Don’t Nod is the second company to recognise that the just application of the Syntec national bargaining agreement means that everyone should have the “Cadre” status.. Good!

A clear and unequivocal pay scale will be added to job descriptions and future job offers.

Striking works!

The strike during the layoffs, started in november 2024 with a peak last january is still in everyone’s mind. It gained us an agreement on the layoffs, and it also showed the our colleagues know how to mobilise and strike.

The statistics department of the French Ministry of Work noted in 2022 that 62.8% of companies where workers went on strike in the last year reach at least one collective bargaining agreement, compared to 12.7% of the companies where no strike occured. We rest our case.

Let’s hope that negotiations on other topics will yield good results as well!✊