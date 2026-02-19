Ishtar Games (part of Nacon) convicted three times by the labour court

In August 2023, at least 6 workers at Ishtar Games (a studio belonging the Nacon group) were offered voluntary termination of their job. As the company was offering severance packages below the pay of a standard advance notice, 3 of these workers refused. A few weeks later, they were fired for « professional incompetence ».

With the STJV’s help, they took their case to the labour court, which gave its verdict last January. The court found that the 3 dismissals were without real cause, and therefore illegal. The company was sentenced to pay damages up to 7000 € for each case, approximately 25 000 € total, and to refund a month of unemployment benefits to the state.

Seeing this result, the STJV considers that the workers were right to stand up to the pressure of « voluntary » termination, as they now benefit from 3 months of advance notice pay (instead of 5 weeks), dismissal compensation, unemployment benefits due from the employer being paid back and damages for the harm they suffered.

The company did not appeal the verdict, meaning its conviction is final.

We are proud of this victory : company authoritarianism is over. A union and union dues allow us to defend ourselves, to defend others, and to win.

The anonymised verdicts (in French) are available below.

Jugement Tourcoing janvier 2026 licenciements abusifs 00

Jugement Tourcoing janvier 2026 licenciements abusifs 01

Jugement Tourcoing janvier 2026 licenciements abusifs 02