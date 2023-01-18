Campaign for pensions – STJV strike fund

During the movement against a planned pension reform in 2019/2020, the STJV joined the strike and ended up, after several weeks, using the inter-union strike fund held by the CGT Info’com (which we thank again warmly) to provide compensation to its members who needed it. For the 2023 movement, we plan to get organised earlier and create our own internal strike fund.

What is it for?

Strike hours and days are not paid. This restricts the number of people who can join strike movements and, for those who can afford it, it can quickly represent a significant financial cost.

To limit these problems and allow workers to mobilise widely, we appeal to solidarity and collective action by creating strike funds, which are distributed among strikers who need it the most.

How can I donate?

The STJV’s strike fund is constituted in part by money from an internal strike budget, fed by a small part of the members’ dues, but it remains mainly dependent on donations.

To contribute to the STJV’s strike fund, all you have to do is make a transfer to the STJV’s account dedicated to strike funds, the details of which are as follows:

IBAN : FR76 1027 8060 3100 0207 2930 259

BIC : CMCIFR2A

To simplify tracking and identification of donations to the strike fund, please remember to mention “caisse de grève” in the description of your transfer.

You can also give through the Caisse de solidarité here: https://caisse-solidarite.fr/c/stjv/

We will regularly make public updates on the amount of the strike fund, and its distribution.

How does it work?

At regular intervals throughout the strike movement, the STJV will survey strikers internally and in companies where it has union sections, in order to assess compensation needs, and collect the information necessary to make these compensations.

After each survey, the declared strikers are invited to decide collectively and democratically on the distribution of the available funds, taking into account the information at their disposal, everyone’s own needs and the future of the movement.

What do we do with the remaining funds, if there are any at the end?

The same way, if there is a surplus in the strike fund, members of the STJV decide collectively what to do with it: transfer all or part of it to other strike funds, to the STJV internal strike budget for future movements, to charities, etc.

In an effort to ensure transparency, these decisions will be made public.

Redistribution for the 19 to 26 January period

On 8 February, the STJV strikes fund had 6626 €. For the 19 to 26 January strike, an assembly of striking workers redistributed 1280 € to people who requested compensation. The 5346 € left will be kept in the fund for the future developments of the movement.

Striking workers will meet again in early March to allocate the strike fund for the 31 January to 28 February period.

Redistribution for the 31 January to 16 February period

On 28 February, the STJV strikes fund had 5946 €. For the 31 January to 16 February strike, an assembly of striking workers redistributed 5800 € to people who requested compensation. The 146 € left will be kept in the fund for the future developments of the movement.

Striking workers will meet again in late March to allocate the strike fund for the 1st to 31st March period.

Redistribution for the 7 to 31 March period

On 7 Apris, the STJV strikes fund had 13 501 €. For the 7 to 31 March strike, an assembly of striking workers redistributed 14 250 € to people who requested compensation. The missing 749 € will be donated by the union.

Striking workers will meet again in early May to allocate the strike fund for the 1st to 30 April period.