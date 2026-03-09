Kalank on strike!

The STJV union section at Kalank informs its management that its workers will go on strike on Monday 9th March, and that they will keep it going as long as necessary.

This ultimatum appeared to be the only solution to the company’s problems, which still go unaddressed despite many warnings from worker representatives and workers themselves.

We lament :

Understaffing problems leading to overwork, as attested by several burnouts in less than a year.

problems leading to overwork, as attested by several burnouts in less than a year. Chaotic project management and arbitrary decisions , with no regard for the workers’ warnings and expertise.

and , with no regard for the workers’ warnings and expertise. A reckless management of our wages rights, with unjustified wage gapes.

Enough contempt, it’s time to listen to workers!

STOP

To unrealistic production targets and continued pressure on workers!

and on workers! To wage gaps !

! To the opposition to regular work from home!

YES