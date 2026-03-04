Nacon workers’ representatives react to its judicial reorganisation

We are hosting this open letter from worker representatives at Nacon companies adressed to the group’s upper management.

Following BigBen Interactive’s announcement of its inability to repay its bond loan, the Nacon group filed for insolvency and asked the Lille commercial court to open judicial reorganisation proceedings. The hearing took place on March 2, 2026. It confirmed the opening of judicial reorganisation proceedings and appointed the judicial administrators.

Nacon said it consulted its worker representatives and appears to have made declarations to its direct employees, but hasn’t made any group-wide announcements. We heard of the hearing only after it took place, at the same time as the general public. Nacon’s subsidiaries have been sidelined, with no information, their workers having to make do with declarations from executives who are themselves kept in the dark, and from releases targeting financial markets.

Unable to communicate directly with Nacon, we fear that its subsidiaries will not be included in the judicial reorganisation, and/or will not be consulted to draft the continuation plan.

We want to point out that the Nacon group employs more than 900 workers in 6 countries. It is the second biggest employer in the French video game industry. Its judicial reorganisation is a major crisis in our industry, and it should be treated as one.

As the jobs of almost a thousand workers and the existence of the group’s subsidiaries are at stake, this silence is intolerable and beyond understanding. We consider it incompatible with the respect owed toward the workers making its games.

We demand from Nacon :

Detailed explanations on the circumstances that led to this judicial reorganisation, how it took into consideration the alerts raised by its subsidiaries’ worker representatives in the last few years or, if they were not, for what reasons, what is planned in the short and medium term, in particular what has been presented to the court, and what has been or will be presented to the judicial administrators.

The handover, to the upper management and worker representatives of all its subsidiaries everywhere in the world of the information presented during the consultation of Nacon’s worker representatives, of the Lille commercial court’s decision.

The inclusion and consultation of its subsidiaries’ management and worker representatives all along the coming observation period, and in the drafting of the continuation plan.

We demand that all of the subsidiaries’ worker representatives, from all over the world, be gathered by Nacon as soon as possible both online and in its offices in Lesquin.

We are staying at the disposal of the appointed judicial administrators, to help them fill their mission to save jobs as well as possible.

We are also asking for help from elected officials, in particular local officials in the municipalities and constituencies where jobs and economic activity are at risk.

If you are a worker representative or a regular worker at a Nacon company, and would like to share information and/or be updated about the proceedings, please contact the group’s union sections.

Signatories, in alphabetical order :