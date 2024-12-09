Negotiations at Ubisoft Paris: fruitless and worrying talks

As tensions are rising around the negotiations on the teleworking at Ubisoft, our three unions are warning of a particularly worrying situation.

Negotiations are being rushed to conclude before the end of January; union representatives are facing an interim direction, as the main decision-makers are absent; the direction hasn’t even discussed the proposal from the unions. This situation questions the legitimacy and effectiveness of the negotiation process.

A survey conducted by the union representatives, to which more than half of the workforce responded, reveals some alarming figures: nearly 200 colleagues (~25% of the company’s workforce) are considering leaving the company as a result of the implementation of a return to working in the office.

Some people are already leaving the company for these reasons. The testimonies we are gathering point to growing psychological distress among employees: stress, sleep disorders and anxiety about their professional future. This situation could be considered as a layoffs plan in disguise.

The union representatives deplore the total lack of co-construction in this process. The plan presented appears as a unilateral decision coming from the Ubisoft headquarters, with no real room for negotiations for local representatives.

The next meeting, scheduled for shortly before the festive season leaves little hope that the situation will improve, raising serious concerns about the well-being of employees and the future of the studio.