Négociations chez Ubisoft Paris : des échanges infructueux et préoccupants

🇬🇧🏴🚩 The STJV joins the CGT to call for a strike on December 12th, to save jobs in all sectors, and in the video games industry in particular.



Full text on our website: https://www.stjv.fr/en/2024/12/12-december-2024-national-strike-to-save-jobs-at-dont-nod-in-the-video-game-industry-and-elsewhere/