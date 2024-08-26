Since the movement against pensions reform in 2023, the STJV has its own internal strike fund.

What is its purpose?

Strike hours and days are not paid. It limits the number of workers who can participate in strike actions and social movements and, for those who can, it can quickly come at important economic cost.

To limit these problems and allow workers to mobilise wide and far, we are calling to collective solidarity by creating strike funds. These funds are transfered to striking workers who need it the most.

How can I donate?

The STJV strike fund is funded in part by money from an internal union fund, fed by a small contribution from our members’ dues, but stays mainly dependent on donations.

To donate to the STJV strike fund, you can simply make a bank transfer on the STJV account dedicated to the strike fund. Here are its coordinates:

IBAN : FR76 1027 8060 3100 0207 2930 259

BIC : CMCIFR2A

To make the identification of transfers easier, please mention “strike fund” in the reference of your transfer.

You can also donate through our Caisse de solidarité : https://caisse-solidarite.fr/c/stjv/

How does it work?

All along strike movements, the STJV will keep a list of striking workers in the companies where we have sections, to assess the compensation needs and collect the necessary information to compensate workers.

After each round of assessment, striking workers are invited to decide collectively and democratically how to distribute the available funds, taking into account the available information, the needs of each workers and the future of the current movement.