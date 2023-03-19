Local actions and call to strike from March 20 to May 8, 2023

Renewal of the call until 8 May 2023

After an exceptional May Day, the biggest in France since 2002, where the video game industry was massively present in demonstrations and where the STJV again broke records for the size of its marches, the movement against the pension reform remains active.

Local mobilisations to prevent the government from continuing to live as if nothing had happened carry on everywhere and all the time, and workers are regrouping and planning the next stage of the movement without waiting for the next national date called by the intersyndicale on June 6.

In order to allow video game workers to do this planning work, to continue to mobilise and to strike at any time half a day or an hour in support of the various actions and picket lines, the STJV has decided to renew this call to strike until Monday 8 May 2023 included.

Renewal of the call until May 3, 2023

Since the start of the week, the government has been trying to project an image of a return to normal life by increasing the number of ministerial visits, and is once again counting on racism to make people forget about the pension reform. This was all in vain, as all the ministerial and presidential trips were disrupted, and many of them were blocked.

In the video game industry, we can note that workers have participated in actions everywhere, in particular on the day of local actions on April 20.

The movement will carry on every day, in particular with actions planned on April 28, World Day for Safety and Health at Work, all over the country. The STJV will take part and communicate about the day’s actions in several major cities, to encourage video game workers to join us.

Then will come the demonstrations on May 1, Labour Day. Trade unions and other political organisations will be highly active on this day. The STJV invites all video game workers to join these demonstrations, which will take place on a public holiday, to show their commitment to the democracy and collective welfare that the government is so keen to destroy.

In order to allow video game workers to continue to mobilise in demonstrations and to strike at any time for half a day, or an hour, in support of the various actions and pickets, the STJV has decided to renew this call for strike action until Wednesday May 3, 2023 included.

Renewal of the call until April 23, 2023

This week will mark the beginning of the 4th month of the movement against the pension reform. Still strong and enduring, it still has the support of 2/3 of French people.

The Constitutional Council has unsurprisingly validated the law. On his side, Emmanuel Macron took the opportunity to promulgate the law immediately after this partial validation, trampling once again the whole social movement.

This does not change anything. In 2006 the CPE law was implicitly withdrawn after its promulgation thanks to the protest movement that stood up to it. We will also continue until the law is withdrawn.

While waiting for the demonstrations on May 1st, Labour Day, when a very strong turnout is expected to show that the promulgation of this reform will not change our determination, it is very important to continue to mobilise locally in demonstrations or gatherings, in support of the workers on the picket lines, and to multiply actions throughout the country.

Days of action and mobilisation are already planned for April 20 and 28. The STJV will be participating and communicating about the days’ actions in several major cities to encourage all video game workers to join us.

In order to allow video game workers to continue to mobilise in demonstrations and to strike for half a day or an hour at any time in support of the various actions and picket lines, the STJV has decided to renew this call for strike action until Sunday 23 April 2023 included.

Renewal of the call until April 16, 2023

Once again this week, the mobilisation against the pension reform continued with the success of the intersyndicale day of mobilisation last Thursday, as well as with strikes, blockades and spontaneous actions that took place throughout the week in the country.

The meeting between the intersyndicale and Elisabeth Borne, on Wednesday 5 April, ended hastily following the Prime Minister’s refusal to address the subject of the pension reform. The government once again shows us that the only argument it understands is force.

The next institutional step is the decision of the Constitutional Council, which will be made on Friday 14 April, and may decide to censor the reform entirely or partially. Given that this Council is reluctant to challenge governments, it is important to once again show our determination to fight against this reform.

It is important to remember that, even if they were to validate it, laws such as the one on the Contrat Première Embauche (First Job Contract) have been withdrawn after going through the institutional “circuit”. It is therefore more important than ever to maintain the pressure and to show our rejection of the methods and the future that the government is selling us.

The social movement, firmly rooted in the long term, is starting to make the government retreat on the reforms it wants to impose on the country: this weekend, the decree on the presumption of quitting in case of an abandonment of job was postponed, and the strong mobilisation of young people has pushed the government to postpone the generalisation of the compulsory SNU (Universal National Service).

The attempt to dissolve the association Les Soulèvements de la Terre, the threats to the Ligue des Droits de l’Homme (Human Rights League) and the planned massive police round-up in Mayotte remind us that we are also currently fighting for our fundamental rights.

In order to allow video game workers to continue to mobilise in demonstrations and to strike half a day or an hour at any time to support the various actions and picket lines, the STJV has decided to renew this call to strike until Sunday 16 April 2023 included.

Once again this week, all over France, in local actions, on the picket lines, and especially for the demonstration day on Thursday 13 April, let’s strike and never let down!

Renewal of the call until April 9, 2023

Driven directly by workers, students, pensioners, high school students… the movement is resisting the government’s indifference and the gradual disengagement of a few unions.

Demonstrations too large to be banned, government trips blocked, frequent blockades are helping us win the war of attrition. As a proof, and even if there is nothing to expect from it, the government even deigned to invite unions on April 5 to negotiate, something that had never happened since the beginning of the movement.

In order to allow video game workers to continue to mobilise in demonstrations and to strike for half a day or an hour at any time in support of the various actions and picket lines, the STJV has decided to renew this call for strike action until Sunday 9 April 2023 included.

The STJV particularly calls for strikes and demonstrations on Thursday, April 6 all over France and to reinforce the picket lines of requisitioned industries.

Renewal of the call until April 2, 2023

Since last week, the movement against the pension reform has evolved. The number of actions is increasing, new industries are joining the strike movement… while the government is sinking into its silence.

The government’s contempt, which dares to claim that the pension reform project is already beyond us, is matched only by the wave of repression it has unleashed. By resorting to illegal actions and letting the police unleash a storm of violence, it has expanded the scope of the ongoing movement.

In addition to obtaining the withdrawal of the pension reform, we must now broadly reject the permanent use of violence by the political system in place and demand in particular: the cancellation of measures to weaken unemployment insurance the withdrawal of the racist immigration law project, the withdrawal of the dystopian surveillance measures planned for the 2024 Olympics, the banning of giant retention basins projects and the dissolution of the BRAV-M.

In order to keep up the pressure and to allow video game workers to continue to mobilise in demonstrations and locally on various actions and picket lines, on March 25 the STJV decided to renew this call for strike action until Sunday April 2, 2023 included.

The STJV is particularly calling for strikes and demonstrations on Tuesday 28 March all over France, to support the campaigns mentioned above and to reinforce the picket lines of requisitioned industries. The STJV will be officially present at several demonstrations.

Isolated and increasingly entrenched in its authoritarianism, the French government has once again activated article 49.3 of the constitution to forcibly pass the pension reform.

Deaf to the demonstrations, polls, unions, MPs, petitions, and the general population… it leaves us with no other choice than to take it to the next level and mobilise massively simultaneously through strikes, demonstrations and blockades.

As a result, and to continue the movement launched on March 7, the Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo is calling for strike actions in the video game industry from March 20 to 26 included to demand the cancellation of the reform and a reduction of working hours and years.

At the national level, the STJV will be present at the demonstrations on Thursday 23 March. But we encourage video game workers, job seekers, pensioners and students to take advantage of this call to mobilise immediately in companies and general assemblies, to join the local actions that will take place all over France during this period and to support other industries on their picket lines and blockades.

This call covers the STJV’s field of action in the private sector, and therefore applies to any person employed by a video game publishing, distribution, services and/or creation company, whatever their position or status and whatever their company’s area of activity (games, consoles, mobile, serious games, VR/AR, game engines, marketing services, streaming, derivative products, esports, online content creation, etc.), as well as to all teachers working in private schools in video game-related courses. As this is a national strike call, no action is necessary to go on strike: just don’t come to work.

For those who cannot go on strike, it is also possible to participate via the STJV strike fund.