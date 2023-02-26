The right to strike is granted by the Constitution, and allows workers to assert their central position in business’ value production.

The STJV produced a guide on how to strike. This pages lists the current strike movements.

The right to strike in private companies WHAT is a strike? A complete work stoppage…Partial stoppage or slowdown at work is not legally recognized as a strike. …collective and coordinated…For a strike to be legal, at least 2 salaried workers must take part in it. The only exceptions are if the employee is the company’s sole employee, or if they are responding to a national call to strike (like many of the STJV’s). …to make work-related demands.These demands encompass salaries, working conditions, jobs protection… If any of those 3 conditions is not met, the strike is considered illegal and salaried workers taking part in it are not […]

STJV strike fund Since the movement against pensions reform in 2023, the STJV has its own internal strike fund. What is its purpose? Strike hours and days are not paid. It limits the number of workers who can participate in strike actions and social movements and, for those who can, it can quickly come at important economic cost. To limit these problems and allow workers to mobilise wide and far, we are calling to collective solidarity by creating strike funds. These funds are transfered to striking workers who need it the most. How can I donate? The STJV strike fund is funded in […]

