The right to strike is granted by the Constitution, and allows workers to assert their central position in business’ value production.
The STJV produced a guide on how to strike. This pages lists the current strike movements.
The right to strike in private companies
WHAT is a strike? A complete work stoppage…Partial stoppage or slowdown at work is not legally recognized as a strike. …collective and coordinated…For a strike to be legal, at least 2 salaried workers must take part in it. The only exceptions are if the employee is the company’s sole employee, or if they are responding to a national call to strike (like many of the STJV’s). …to make work-related demands.These demands encompass salaries, working conditions, jobs protection… If any of those 3 conditions is not met, the strike is considered illegal and salaried workers taking part in it are not […]
STJV strike fund
Since the movement against pensions reform in 2023, the STJV has its own internal strike fund. What is its purpose? Strike hours and days are not paid. It limits the number of workers who can participate in strike actions and social movements and, for those who can, it can quickly come at important economic cost. To limit these problems and allow workers to mobilise wide and far, we are calling to collective solidarity by creating strike funds. These funds are transfered to striking workers who need it the most. How can I donate? The STJV strike fund is funded in […]
Current strikes:
Call for strike for all French Ubisoft entities on October 15, 16 and 17, 2024
Management just announced its decision to impose a return to offices for 3 days per week for all employees. This announcement was made without any tangible justification or any consultation with the workers’ representatives. After more than five years of working efficiently in the current remote-work context, many of our colleagues have built or rebuilt their lives (family life, housing, parenthood, etc.) and simply cannot return to the previous working conditions. Our employer knows this perfectly well. The consequence of its decision will be the loss of our colleagues’ jobs, the disorganization of many game projects, and the drastic increase […]