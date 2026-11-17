After the massive mobilization that took place on November 5th, during which more than 1.6 million people went out to protest, the government has been driven to the wall, but did not offer anything meaningful.

After putting away the smokescreen used to make believe in a “massive” increase of the minimum wage, the fact is that the government only offered to actually increase the minimum wage by about 5€ per month. In 2026, this is not even enough to buy a kebab with fries. Surely not enough to offset the way the standards of life have been deprecating for the past 10 years. As the government is considering forcing their way once more with the new finance act, and as social issues are finally taking a well-deserved place in the presidential race, we can’t just be satisfied by that.

At the same time, highschoolers are staying mobilized to get decent education conditions, and proper access to higher education. The government has responded to their demand only by a level of repression on par with some of the worst fascist dictatorships, facilitated by the complicities of medias already ready for such a regime. We want to reaffirm our support to the demands and fights of the mobilized youth, and will keep on standing by their side.

Our demands have not changed: we demand a fiscal policy which betters the life of workers, students and other schoolgoers, a social policy that puts an end to the massive layoffs in the video game industry as well as other industries, and to put an immediate halt to the repression which the social movement is facing, in our streets, our companies, our schools and our high schools.

That is why the STJV is calling for a strike in the video game industry on November 17th, in order to keep the pressure on the government. We call upon each and every worker, be they employed or not, student or retired, to mobilize and partake in our fight.

Let’s organize ourselves to take part and strengthen this strike, in order to build a general strike: community canteens, solidarity fund, picket lines and blockades are all ways to allow the social movement to last and to succeed.

This call covers the STJV’s field of action in the private sector, and therefore applies to any person employed by a video game publishing, distribution, services and/or creation company — whatever their position or status and whatever their company’s area of activity (games, consoles, mobile games, serious games, VR/AR, game engines, marketing services, streaming, licensed products, e-sports, online content creation, etc.). It also applies to all teachers working in private schools in video game-related courses. As this is a national strike call, no action is necessary to go on strike: just do not go to work.