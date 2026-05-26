Arkane: we want negotiated remote work based on our experience, not a imposed reform

For several months, the unions at Arkane have been calling for remote work to be subject to bargaining, particularly to formalize its terms in a company-wide agreement rather than a charter. All of our requests for negotiations have been rejected by management.

Together with Printemps écologique, we launched a petition calling for negotiations with the unions on this issue to reach a company-wide agreement. But despite overwhelming support, management is demonstrating a clear disregard for democracy, preferring to impose its own methods and timeline rather than listen to and respect Arkane’s employees.

Last week management decided, in defiance of the worker representatives’ review, to implement its own remote work policy. This new policy jeopardizes the work-life balance of many workers. Not only does it represent a significant step backward from our current remote work conditions, which were based on flexibility and trust, but it also fails to address the issues of the previous policy: unequal treatment across teams, with access to remote work based on vague and arbitrary criteria.

Day of strike on Thursday, May 28 2026

The STJV union section at Arkane refuses to let our colleagues be mistreated by a company policy whose only goal is to get more control over workers. As we noticed in the past months, transparency and democracy are essential to ensure our jobs’ safety.

That is why we are calling on all Arkane workers to go on strike on Thursday, May 28.

We demand:

that fair and serious negotiations be held, in order to reach a company-wide agreement on remote work,

that remote work conditions as provided for in the previous charter be kept in place pending the outcome of the negotiations.

We invite you to join us for a picket line starting at 9 am. in front of the Arkane Lyon offices.

Aware of the difficulty for some to go strike for a whole day, we also encourage workers to do a walkout – to strike for a short time, from a few minutes to a few hours – during the Studio Meeting on May 28, and to join your comrades at the physical or online picket lines.

You will also find here :

a reminder of how the right to strike works in France: The right to strike in private companies – STJV,

the flyer we handed out, summarizing the situation and listing the STJV’s demands, as well as various ways to take action to show your opposition to the new charter:

And if you wish to support strike movements in the french video game industry: