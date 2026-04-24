May Day 2026 – Jobs, working conditions, freedom : stop the hold-up !

After decades of legitimisation of right and far-right ideas, even in the ranks of the left and all around the world, gaping cracks are appearing at every level of our society.

The french video game industry is on the brink of the worst social crisis in its history, bosses are no longer hiding their fascist inclination and their social lunches with the head of the RN, wars and genocides caused by the far-right are killing and impoverishing people on all continents…

But there is always a way out and glimpses of hope, as we are reminded by the popular resistance to ICE raids in the USA, Viktor Orban’s overwhelming defeat in Hungary, or the recent positions of the Spanish government.

Protecting our lives

Bosses want to steal everything from us : our salaries, our welfare system, our health, our time, our voice, our liberty, our identity… All of this in order to keep hoarding money and power, by any means they deem fit.

We must not let our bosses and the far-right rob our lives.

Before we all end up harassed, burnt out and/or laid off, we must mobilise and act at every level, from small companies to the parliament, and including taking to the street.

Manifesting our solidarity

May Day is the International Workers’ Day. Every year since the 19th century, workers have been protesting across the world to assert our rights, our existence, our pride to belong to the class which is actually creating value.

This year, the very idea of dedicating one day per year to workers is being attacked at the highest levels of the French state, which is taking over the ideas of the collaborationist Vichy regime. We should answer it by protesting to show off our solidarity, to get ready for the coming year and to demand better working and living conditions for everyone.

Workers at video game companies whatever their activity, teachers in video game courses, freelancers, students, researchers, unemployed people, journalists, video makers, streamers… let’s get together on May Day to protest all across France.