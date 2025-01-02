State of the video game industry: STJV press conference on 16 January 2025

Last month, we did a quick assessment of the video games industry. In it, we listed the industry’s 3 main problems: discrimination and career deadlocks, disorganisation and a lack of company strategy, and a total disregard for workers’ health and safety.

Between this state of affairs, which has persisted for too long, and the current catastrophic situation of the industry, it is clear that 2025 will be very important for video game workers. Both to protect their jobs and to gain new rights that will lead to decent working conditions.

Trade unions are ready. Now, as the bosses themselves say: the ball is in their court.

The STJV will hold a press conference on 16 January 2025 at 7pm Central European Time

We will be presenting our union’s plans for repairing the industry over the next few years. It will be streamed live on our Twitch channel.

Until then, we wish you a great year of fighting! Let’s get organised to fight against bosses and their buffoonery 🃏