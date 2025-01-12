DON’T NOD – Call for a strike starting Monday, January 13th 2025

On the negotiations as they stand

Negotiations between STJV and Don’t Nod management about the layoffs plan are not conducive to any serious promise to employees. Despite huge efforts from the union delegates to reach a deal, management’s offers remain insignificant.

We tried everything to negotiate within reason, and assumed good faith from our interlocutors.

Today, the previsional date for a potential deal has passed and we still didn’t even get to talk about crucial elements such as the conditions under which people would leave the company (severance pay, packages for voluntary departures…). Negotiations only revolved around potential reductions in forced departures, over which management still intends to keep total control, which would allow them to remain extremely close to their initial project.

We are to conclude that management only has one goal in mind: stalling for time, and they do not wish to negotiate seriously.

STJV will not sign a deal that would endorse management’s iniquitous initial project, even if it comes with a nice moustache.

Our call

Since management does not seem to understand the consequences that its project represents for the workers it wishes to push out, but also for those who would remain in a disorganised structure where working conditions would be highly deteriorated, we call for a RENEWABLE STRIKE starting January 13th 2025 and until we obtain satisfaction on our demands.

This strike was voted in a general assembly of DON’T NOD workers and was massively approved (around 90% of the votes were in favour). We remain united and motivated to fight against this layoffs plan, and we will not back down in front of management’s stubbornness.

Strike fund

To support employees in their fight to save their jobs, we have set up a strike fund: https://www.stjv.fr/en/2024/11/strike-fund-for-the-social-movement-at-dont-nod/

Many of you have already donated and left us messages of encouragement, thank you so much! <3

Our fight won’t be possible without your help.