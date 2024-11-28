DON’T NOD – New call to strike on Friday 29 november 2024

This is the fourth week of social dispute at Don’t Nod, and the layoffs plan is proceeding with its now weekly batch of postponed meetings and erroneous or non-existent documents, which are nonetheless essential for the launch of such a plan.

The company’s executives could not be doing a better job of demonstrating once again the relevance of what the CSE has been pointing out for years, to no avail, and of all that has been pointed out in the open letter signed by 160 of our colleagues.

CALL TO STRIKE – Friday 29 November

It is unacceptable that the Don’t Nod’s management continues to obstruct the CSE, elected by the employees to represent them. It is also unacceptable that Oskar Guilbert is still not taking part in all the negotiation meetings, and that the management has not yet replied to and discussed each of the points in the open letter.

And finally, it is unacceptable that we are still discussing this deadly PSE instead of putting our energy into what could really save the company.

What we want

We demand that the company’s management respond to and discuss each of the points raised in the open letter, together with all the employees.

We demand that the company’s management immediately abandon this irresponsible and unfair layoff plan.

We demand that the employees, who are the most competent, be given a say in all decision-making.

We demand that Oskar Guilbert take part in the negotiations and assume his responsibilities as CEO.

This is not a future, but a slow agony for Don’t Nod, as this slash and burn plan will only be repeated in the coming months if management does not question it. Oskar Guilbert and Julie Chalmette be damned, we employees are Don’t Nod, and it’s only by sticking together that we’ll be able to save the company.

We call on our colleagues to continue their mobilisation with a one-day strike on Friday 29 November.

Strike fund

As you may already know, we’ve set up a strike fund to support the movement, and in particular our most vulnerable colleagues.

Since it was launched many of you have donated, and just as many have left us messages of encouragement. This is as necessary as it is precious, and we can never thank you enough.

However, the company’s management is forcing us to step up the movement, and we won’t be able to do so without your generosity.

If you support us, you will enable more of our colleagues to fight to defend our jobs and to remind the studio’s management that the responsibility for its stupid management choices does not lie with the employees.

Thank you very much in advance for your donation, which is worth far more than its amount. It will help employees defend their jobs and, we hope, improve the situation of video game workers in an industry that is gradually becoming dehumanised. Your donation is an act of militant support.