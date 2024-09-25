Video game industry to strike and demonstrate on October 1st for wages, pensions, public services and jobs

In spite of national protests, electoral results and the emergence of an anti-fascist front during the last French parliamentary elections, an illegitimate government has been imposed on us. This ultra-liberal, far-right – though it doesn’t dare admit it – government, is following in the footsteps of the policies we’ve been suffering from for the past 7 years: the destruction of everything that allows us to live.

In other words: ever fewer taxes for the rich, ever more public funds given to companies without anything in return, ever less budget for public services and wefare for those who need it… Coupled with the continued spread of far-right ideas, inaction in the face of ongoing genocides around the world, continuing inflation and the many lay-offs, in the video game industry and elsewhere, the future looks bleak if nothing changes.

Like every year, the beginning of October marks the start of parliamentary discussions on French state budgets, which govern public policy for the coming year. We need to demand funding for public services, the safeguarding of employment and the repeal of the latest pension reform.

Let’s all join forces, in continuation of past, present and future social movements in the video game industry, to demand better wages, the respect of our rights, guarantees for our jobs and democracy in the workplace.

To this end, joining other French unions, the Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo is calling for a strike in the video game industry on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. We call on video game workers, jobseekers, pensioners and students to mobilize in their companies and join the demonstrations taking place across France on that day.

We remind you that this call covers the STJV’s field of action in the private sector, and therefore concerns anyone employed by a video game publishing, distribution, services and/or creation company, whatever their position or status and whatever their company’s field of activity (games, consoles, mobile, serious games, VR/AR, game engines, marketing services, streaming, derivative products, esport, online content creation, etc.), as well as all teachers working in private schools in video game-related courses. As this is a national strike call, there’s no need to take any action to go on strike: just don’t show up for work.