2022 Survey – Video game workers in figures

The video games industry suffers from a cruel lack of information and data about itself. The rare publications on the subject come almost exclusively from employers’ organisations. Their sources, the companies, are unreliable, and the data presented remains partial: they never study the negative aspects of the industry.

This is why the Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo (STJV) is proud to present its 2022 barometer on the video game industry! You can download it or view it directly below.

This first STJV public survey is the result of a poll conducted between March and May 2022, using a self-administered online form, directly with workers in the industry. Almost 1,000 workers responded to our questionnaire, giving us a sample of all the occupations and specific characteristics of workers in the industry (socio-demographic data, level and cost of education, salaries, well-being at work, etc.).

The data was then analysed and formatted in-house by our Barometers and Statistics Commission, made up of volunteer workers. This survey was therefore carried out entirely by and for workers in the industry.

It answers the following questions :

Who are the video game workers in France?

What are their qualifications and what education have they completed?

How did they enter the labour market?

What are their occupations? How long have they been doing it, and what status do they have?

What are their working conditions?

How much are they paid?

What impact does their work have on their quality of life?

What are the particularities encountered by freelancers?

It is important to note that much of the data in this survey has never been seen before in France and is not found in other existing surveys and barometers.

Enjoy your reading!

Note: The images and data contained in the document are released under a Creative Commons BY (CC BY) licence. They may be used freely, on condition that they are attributed to the STJV, citing its name.