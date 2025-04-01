State of the video game industry: bosses remain unable to provide answers, even before the National Assembly

On March 12 at the National Assembly, the french lower house, the Committee on Cultural Affairs and Education, chaired by MP Fatiha Keloua-Hachi, and the Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by MP Aurélie Trouvé, held hearings with representatives of the SNJV and SELL, the industry’s business lobbies, and the CNC, the french public body in charge of allocating public subsidies for video games, among other things. The purpose of this audit was to understand the crisis that the ultra-lucrative video game industry in France is apparently going through, and the economic and cultural implications. The hearing can be viewed here, in French: Link to the French National Assembly’s website

The video game industry in France was worth more than 6.1 billion euros in 2023 (according to the SELL), is an industry that has been growing steadily for decades, and represents more than 10,000 jobs threatened by the carelessness of our executives. The STJV and Solidaire Informatique met with the committee chairs before the hearing, which gave us an opportunity to discuss what video game workers experience on a daily basis, the structural and management causes of the current social crisis, our demands and the international video game strike that took place on February 13 and mobilised 1 in 5 workers in the video game industry in France.

The employers’ representatives played out their false arguments at the hearing, arguments so tired that we predicted them almost word for word to the MPs. From the supposed youth of the industry to the allegedly ‘tough’ competition (in what cultural market isn’t it tough?), we could have made a bingo of the language used by these robotic industry salesmen. They were also quick to admit their incompetence, seeking refuge behind a so-called ‘post-covid correction’ that everyone was capable of anticipating, and invoking the fantasised ‘complexity’ of video game production.

In line with their role as lobbyists, the employers’ representatives cited the crédit d’impôts jeu vidéo (CIJV), or video games tax credit, at least 10 times during the hearing as a solution to virtually all the industry’s problems. Instead of addressing the systemic problems, which workers have been denouncing for years, they keep asking for more and more public money to bankroll corporate incompetence.

Despite the considerable amounts paid out, there is no real control over this funding, how it is used or whether companies comply with its criteria. And employers don’t want any: according to Anne Devouassoux, “we must not impose any constraints on companies”. One never knows, perhaps that would improve working conditions, which is what the employer lobbies fear? Also, as the CNC was able to point out, and which is a union demand, video games should not finance public subsidies for video games… Video game bosses like to take money from the cinema industry, but refuse to pay the slightest penny to finance the CNC.

It’s all well and good to repeat over and over to trade unions, MPs, investors, judges… that bosses “are aware” of the problems, of the importance of workers, of job insecurity and gender issues. But behind all the talk, where are the actions?

Although these issues come up regularly in companies and despite the predictable questions from MPs, the employers’ representatives :

provided no solutions to the problems at schools or to the excesses of private education. All they did was talk about a fantasised ‘French excellence’, far removed from the reality experienced by students, and without a word for them.

provided no concrete answers to the omnipresent problems of sexism and the lack of parity in schools and in the industry.

provided no answers to the demands on careers and employment, or to the mobilisation of workers.

Given their inability to address the slightest problem, whether with employee representatives or MPs, it makes sense to ask whether bosses serve any purpose at all. Any worker in the video game industry can easily see in their company that they do indeed only exist to pocket large paychecks and get in the way of productions.

We deplore the lack of workers’ representatives at this hearing. Indeed, unlike their bosses, workers actually make the games and therefore have concrete answers to bring to the problems of our industry. We hope to be able to participate directly in discussions in the future, so as not to leave the floor to the video game bosses.

The Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo & Solidaires Informatique