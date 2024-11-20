Strike fund for the social movement at DON’T NOD

DON’T NOD management is currently proceeding with what is cynically called a “Plan de Sauvegarde de l’Emploi” (redundancy plan). This translates in them choosing to fire a third of our colleagues. This comes after they were warned on many occasions by employee representatives that their decisions would lead to disaster. Now that we face the catastrophe, their answer is that employees will have to suffer the consequences. Facing this unacceptable situation, workers at DON’T NOD already took action by walking out on Monday, October 28th and organized a day-long strike on Friday, November 8th. They wish to keep fighting to save their jobs.
However we, the actual persons making games at the studio, do not have the same luxury as their bosses of having others pay their debts. This is why we are calling on the generosity of those who wish to support our struggle and allow us to keep fighting by contributing to our strike funds if you so wish. If you can contribue, you will allow more of our colleagues to fight to defend our job and remind studio management that when it comes to their idiotic choices, the buck stops at them, not the employees.
To contribute to the strike fund, we set up an online pot:
Strike fund usage
In order to be completely transparent, here is how we want to use the funds that will be raised:
- For those in precarious situations who will ask for support, they will be compensated the amount of their net salary per strike day (up to a maximum of 100 € per strike day)
- For others, we will equitably share the amounts raised proportionally to declared strike days (with yet again a maximum of 100 € per strike day)
- Strike days are declaratory, we will not force anyone to claim the maximum amount they could
- If the raised amount falls short, STJV will step in to ensure that decent amounts are paid off to all
- If funds remain at the end of the movement, they will be included in STJV’s national strike fund that will remain at the disposal of future social movements