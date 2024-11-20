Strike fund for the social movement at DON’T NOD

DON’T NOD management is currently proceeding with what is cynically called a “Plan de Sauvegarde de l’Emploi” (redundancy plan). This translates in them choosing to fire a third of our colleagues. This comes after they were warned on many occasions by employee representatives that their decisions would lead to disaster. Now that we face the catastrophe, their answer is that employees will have to suffer the consequences. Facing this unacceptable situation, workers at DON’T NOD already took action by walking out on Monday, October 28th and organized a day-long strike on Friday, November 8th. They wish to keep fighting to save their jobs.

However we, the actual persons making games at the studio, do not have the same luxury as their bosses of having others pay their debts. This is why we are calling on the generosity of those who wish to support our struggle and allow us to keep fighting by contributing to our strike funds if you so wish. If you can contribue, you will allow more of our colleagues to fight to defend our job and remind studio management that when it comes to their idiotic choices, the buck stops at them, not the employees.

To contribute to the strike fund, we set up an online pot:

Strike fund usage

In order to be completely transparent, here is how we want to use the funds that will be raised: