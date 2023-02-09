Call for strike actions in the video game industry on 16 february 2023 – Campaign for pensions

After 3 massive days of mobilisation, the movement against the pensions reform continues, with a day of action coming up on Saturday 11 February. The government remains steadfast in its position and intends to mock the millions of strikers who have clearly expressed their opposition to this project.

Confronted with their lies, going so far as to claim that this reform could be beneficial for the poor and for women, our demands will not change. Rather than working more, we demand to work less: each week, by introducing the 4-day / 28-hour working week, and throughout our lives by restoring retirement at 60.

To defeat the pensions reform project and win better rights, we must continue to mobilise massively, all of us together, by continuing to strike. Not only to be able to demonstrate, but also and above all to reaffirm the place of workers in the economy: it is they who produce all economic value.

Each day of strike action that is followed en masse inflicts significant economic losses to employers and the upper classes, and erodes their support for the reform project supported by the government. These losses are the tool that will enable us to bring down those who want to impoverish and exploit us later and later in our lives.

The Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo is therefore calling for a strike on Thursday 16 February. We call on workers, unemployed people, pensioners and students in video games to mobilise at companies, general assemblies and demonstrations throughout France. The STJV will be officially present at several demonstrations.

This call covers the STJV’s field of action in the private sector, and therefore applies to any person employed by a video game publishing, distribution, services and/or creation company, whatever their position or status and whatever their company’s area of activity (games, consoles, mobile, serious games, VR/AR, game engines, marketing services, streaming, derivative products, esports, online content creation, etc.), as well as to all teachers working in private schools in video game-related courses. As this is a national strike call, no action is necessary to go on strike: just don’t come to work.

Do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.