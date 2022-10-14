For wages, against repression – Call for strike action in the video game industry on October 18, 2022

We were on strike on September 29:

Against the governmental policy of welfare cuts and general impoverishment of the population, and in particular making the Active Solidarity Income (RSA) dependent on the completion of working hours, the counter-reform project of pensions, and the serious endangerment of social benefits like unemployment insurance.

To force companies to put in place long-term measures against the impoverishment of workers, such as automatic wage increases above inflation and the transition of precarious workers to permanent contracts.

For a redistribution of the wealth accumulated by the upper classes, especially since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, going against the policies of tax cuts and credits granted to companies, and especially in the video game industry, an industry that has seen a jump in sales.

For the implementation of our proposals to make work fairer and more democratic, both in our industry and in all others, such as the reduction of working time to 4 days, a basic measure to fight against unemployment and work-related illnesses.

FOR THE TRANSITION TO A 4-DAY/28-HOUR WORKING WEEK

FOR AN AUTOMATIC WAGE INCREASE ABOVE INFLATION

These demands are still valid and worth fighting for. But, now that a movement is building up in various industries across France to effectively demand a sharing of the wealth, the state is responding harshly by going so far as to challenge the (constitutional!) right to strike by illegally requisitioning workers.

The Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo (STJV) is joining the unions’ mobilisation by calling for a strike on October 18, 2022, and calls on workers, unemployed people, pensioners and students of the video game industry to mobilise in their companies, in general assemblies and in the demonstrations that will take place throughout France. The STJV will be officially present in several demonstrations in France.

This call covers the STJV’s field of action in the private sector, and therefore applies to any person employed by a company that publishes, distributes, provides services and/or creates video games or video game equipment, whatever their position or status and whatever the type of production of their company (console, PC, mobile, serious games, VR/AR experiences, game engines, marketing services, game consoles, streaming, etc. ), as well as all the teachers working in private schools in courses related to video game production. For all these people, and since this is a national call to strike, no action is necessary to go on strike: you just have to not come to work on the day you want to strike.

Do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.