Traduction du post-mortem de nos camarades du CSVI-CGT sur la fermeture

Syndicat des Travailleur·ses du Jeu Vidéo @stjv.fr

🇬🇧🌪️✊📑 The STJV union section at Don’t Nod shares their thoughts on the actions against the layoff plan.Spoiler: out of 69 expected layoffs, only 1 person was actually fired. No layoff plan will ever be a success, but our struggle paid off! More infos ⤵️