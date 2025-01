GG25, Grève générale du jeu vidéo : pourquoi ? pour qui ? comment ?

Syndicat des Travailleurs·ses du Jeu Vidéo @stjv.fr

🇬🇧📣✊❓ The STJV has called for a general strike in the video game industry in France on February 13, 2025 : why ? how ? for whom ?



Here is an article adadressing a few common questions and explains why we have chosen to go on strike : www.stjv.fr/en/2025/...